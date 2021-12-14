Pickens man sentenced for 2020 sexual assault, killing of 89-year-old Liberty woman

Liberty Police Chief Adam Gilstrap addresses reporters in 2020 following the killing of Margaret Alice Karr.

Thomas James Chapman, 23, was sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder, criminal sexual conduct and other charges related to the killing of an 89-year-old Liberty woman in 2020.

Chapman broke into the home of Margaret Alice Karr's Liberty Mills Avenue on April 11 and April 12, 2020, according to a statement from prosecutors.

Karr was found dead on Easter Sunday.

Chapman broke in once, strangling Karr and sexually assaulting her and stealing money and returned later to cut her throat and kill her, according to the statement.

The death was investigated by the Liberty Police Department, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Chapman pleaded guilty to murder, first degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of burglary and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

