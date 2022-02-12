Pickerington Central principal returns to school after being placed on administrative leave

Stacy Tennenbaum, principal at Pickerington Central High School

Pickerington Central High School Principal Stacy Tennenbaum returned to work Friday after being placed on administrative leave on Tuesday.

She is one of two high school principals for the district who have been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates "non-related complaints" involving each principal.

In a statement to families Friday, at Pickerington Local Schools aid the incident involving Tennenbaum remains under investigation, but officials do not believe her return to the high school will interfere with investigative efforts.

Tennenbaum informed district officials about a comment she made to a student on Jan. 27 that was "perceived as culturally insensitive," according to the statement.

“The remark was in reference to an interaction with a student with whom I have spent countless hours building a relationship,” Tennenbaum said in a letter addressed to staff. “No matter the outcome of the investigation, I will seek out additional cultural sensitivity training to better understand how my words and actions impact students from all backgrounds.”

Mark Ulbrich, principal at Pickerington North High School

Mark Ulbrich, principal at Pickerington North High School, was also placed on leave and reassigned to the district's central administrative offices, the district announced Tuesday.

No other details of that investigation have been released.

