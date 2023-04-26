Pickerington man pleads guilty to setting fire to church in Fairfield County

A Pickerington man admitted Wednesday in federal court to setting a church in Fairfield County on fire in 2021.

Benjamin Darrell Ruckel, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Columbus to violating the federal Church Arson Prevention Act when he set fire to Mount Zion Church in Baltimore, Ohio, on Nov. 27, 2021.

Ruckel broke the windows of the church and spread accelerant before setting the church on fire, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker's office.

Ruckel admitted during his arraignment Wednesday that he intentionally set the building on fire because it is a church, Parker's office said in a release.

Ruckel will be sentenced at a later date. He faces the possibility of up to 20 years in prison.

Mark Collins, Ruckel's defense attorney, told The Dispatch that Ruckel suffers from schizophrenia — a brain disorder that can cause delusions and begins affecting people usually in their mid-20s.

"Unfortunately, schizophrenia hits people ages 25 to 26 and he got hit pretty hard with it," Collins said. "This is his first step in taking responsibility."

Collins said Ruckel is getting mental health treatment now and doing well.

Parker said every resident should be free to worship without any criminal acts against them or their place of worship.

“Combatting these types of unlawful acts is a priority for my office, and together with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to vigorously use every criminal enforcement tool at our disposal to address civil rights violations," Parker said.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Civil Rights Division said Ruckel is being held accountable for this devastating church arson that impacted an entire community of worshipers.

"The Justice Department is committed to ensuring that religious practice is protected from forceful interference and will continue to prosecute those who commit acts of violence against houses of worship because of their religious character," Clarke said.

FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers said religious freedom is a cornerstone of our nation and the FBI will continue to protect the rights of Americans to worship safely.

"As the lead agency for investigating criminal violations of federal civil rights statutes, the FBI works closely with law enforcement, religious organizations, and community groups to reduce civil rights abuses," Rivers said.

Ruckel was also charged in Fairfield County for this crime, but that case was dropped after a plea agreement was reached in federal court.

In an unrelated case, another Ohio man also has been charged with violating the federal Church Arson Prevention Act and is facing other charges for allegedly trying to burn down a Geauga County church on March 25 to prevent a drag show that was scheduled to take place there.

Aimenn Penny, 20, of Alliance, who is a member of a "white lives matter" group that espouses racist and neo-Nazi views, tried to use Molotov cocktails to burn down Community Church of Chesterland, Ohio, east of Cleveland, because he wanted to “protect the children and stop the drag show," authorities alleged in unsealed court documents.

The church, which was unoccupied at the time, had scorch marks on the front door but otherwise sustained minimal damage from the failed arson attempt, the FBI said. According to court documents, investigators found broken glass from a vodka bottle and a beer bottle each containing a cloth-type material, along with a burnt matchstick and a blue plastic spray bottle filled with gasoline.

Drag shows have become a target of conservative groups and leaders around the nation, with some claiming the art form sexually grooms children. Performers and event organizers, though, say the shows are innocent fun and that it’s those who protest against them who are terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

