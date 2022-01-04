Pickerington police identify body found in suspected drowning at pond near hotel

Pickerington police cruiser

A man whose body was found in a pond behind a Pickerington hotel on Dec. 27 has been identified, and his death is being treated as a drowning, police said Tuesday.

Pickerington police report that 27-year-old Tynan Douglas, of Columbus' Southeast Side, was found facedown in the pond behind the Best Western Executive Suites, located at 1899 Winderly Lane, around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 27.

The report said a woman who had intended to go fishing at the pond saw a man's body floating in the pond and called 911. A dive team was called in to recover Douglas' body.

Police said Tuesday that Douglas' death is being treated as an "accidental drowning" at this point in the investigation. A complete autopsy is being done by the Fairfield County Coroner's office.

The report said a piece of a luggage tag was found in the water near Douglas' body, which matched a tag on a piece of luggage that had been turned in to the hotel. The luggage had been covered with grass when it was turned in at the hotel's front desk. A backpack containing other personal items was on Douglas' back when his body was recovered, according to the police report.

A witness told police they had seen a man matching Douglas' description with a piece of luggage standing outside the hotel between 11 p.m. and midnight the night prior to the body being discovered.

The report said Douglas' body had no outward signs of physical trauma.

The investigation into the death is continuing.

