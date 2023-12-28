Pickerington recently granted $883,858 worth of commercial building permits

PICKERINGTON − The Pickerington building department issued $883,858 worth of building permits recently.

Here is a list of the permits:

A $300,000 permit to Ohio Health Corporation for urology suite alteration at 1030 Refugee Road.

A $230,000 permit to Pickerington Busey LLC for a sign at 8265 Dilley Road for a Sheetz sign.

A $150,000 permit to Meyer Development Enterprises for alteration work at the 810 Refugee Road Pizza Hut.

A $100,000 permit to Clint Drive Properties LLC for renovation work for Dermatology of Central Ohio at 161 Clint Drive.

A $27,900 permit to Lan-Fair Credit Union at 35 W. Columbus St. for roofing work.

Two permits for $19,970 each to ZFCO LLC for a sprinkler at Body Ache Escape at 180 Postage Drive.

A $16,712 permit to Greystone Development II LLC for a picnic shelter at 0 Taylors Way.

A $10,000 permit to the Pickerington Board of Education for signs at the early learning center at 13430 Yarmouth Road.

A $4,500 permit to Iacovetta Properties LTD to replace a furnace and air conditioning unit at 1500 Hill Road North.

A $4,000 permit to Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church at 895 Old Diley Road for handicap ramps and a deck.

An $806 permit to RFO Real Estate LLC for fire alarm modifications for Smile Doctors at 130 W. Columbus St.