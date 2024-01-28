Picking through Tennessee

Jan. 27—The long-running History Channel show American Pickers is returning to Tennessee this March and is searching for private collections to visit.

Tennessee collectors can reach out to the show by phone at 646-493-2184 or by email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Only private collections will be considered, not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or any other collections open to the public.

"Once those people start reaching out to us, we reach back out to them, get more information about their collections, more background on them and how long they've been collecting," American Pickers casting associate producer Jasmina Joseph said. "From there, we ask for photos. The team goes through the collections and pick the best collections."