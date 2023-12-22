Pickleball-centered entertainment complex could be coming to Cornelius

A major new entertainment complex could be coming to Cornelius.

The Serve Pickleball and Kitchen is slated for Chartown Drive, which runs along Interstate 77 near Westmoreland Road. It’s a project by entrepreneurs Jack and Robin Salzman.

Plans call for 16 pickleball courts, a restaurant, bar, lounge, Topgolf simulators and community space.

ALSO READ: Rally: Charlotte’s newest destination for pickleball, food, and cocktails

The attorney for the project, Larry Shaheen, said The Serve is a pickleball player’s dream.

“This is a facility designed for people who love to play pickleball by people who love to play pickleball,” he said. “So this is something that has been very, like I said, intentionally focused on creating a wonderful opportunity for pickleball folks to be able to have something that you can’t find really anywhere else in North Carolina.”

Even if you don’t play pickleball, Shaheen said there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The Cornelius town board will likely hold a public hearing in January, with a vote and construction by April.

(WATCH BELOW: Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte Dec. 22-24)