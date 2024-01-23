Pickleball's the hot sport, but what happens when the fad cools off? | Letters

What if pickleball's just a fad?

I grew up in the city formerly known as Lake Worth. I remember wondering why they spent so much money setting up shuffleboard courts. If you build it, they will come. Before going all in on pickleball, one might want to think about what will replace it 20 or 30 years from now. Just sayin'.

James A Carter II, Boynton Beach

DeSantis shouldn't have endorsed Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the proper move by dropping out of the presidential race. However, endorsing Donald Trump is a serious blunder. Trump is an egotistical manipulator, liar, insurrectionist and crook. He ridicules, mocks and degrades his opponents because he has no positive platform. He depends on his haughty character to propel his self-centered ambitions. He’s created a culture of arrogance and deception that has sucked in tens of millions of foolish Republican voters who seek a strong dynamic leader. He’s not a leader. He’s a lying, thieving dictator in politics as he is in business. His rhetoric has mesmerized and hypnotized American voters. He has been indicted on numerous criminal charges. How can a logical person respect, trust, and believe in him? If they don’t wake up soon and see through his pretentious façade, the consequences to our democracy will be dire.

Vito Leonardi, Westlake

The pickleball boom continues as new courts are being built at Jupiter Community Park. But what happens when the fad fades?

Make housing a campaign issue

So why is the Biden administration experiencing such sagging poll numbers? The stock market is at an all-time high, unemployment is historically low, consumer sentiment is high, and [the economy] might actually achieve a “soft landing.” That is all good economic news but none of it helps with the day-to-day affordability issue of housing. When it comes to affordable housing, nobody is doing much to help and there is no end in sight.

The private sector has done more to hurt than help by building only expensive homes. That is understandable, because developers make more on high-end homes. It will take bold federal government action to help ease the crisis. We need to build more affordable homes and the government is the only one that seems capable of doing that. If Biden wants to get re-elected, he will have to make housing one of the main issues in his campaign.

Mike Kalisz, North Palm Beach

Comics aren't always trivial

I read with interest Rick Christie's column on forthcoming changes in the comics section. I wonder how many readers know the name Jeep originated in the strip "Thimble Theater" by Alice Segar? Her character was cobbled together from many and varied parts. During World War II, the Willys-Knight Co., among others, built a utility vehicle in the same manner and borrowed the name. As a Marine in the south Pacific, I drove a Jeep made by Ford.

Louis Ruf, Boynton Beach

