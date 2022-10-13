Pickpocket arrested for stealing wallet from corpse of man crushed by tractor-trailer driver in Manhattan

A pickpocket has been arrested for filching the wallet off of the corpse of a man crushed by a tractor-trailer driver in Manhattan, police said Thursday.

The victim was struck at Eighth Ave. and W. 44th St. in Midtown around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 and died at the scene.

As cops investigated, 40-year-old Geniece Draper, who was homeless, was allegedly caught on video stealing the victim’s wallet as he lay lifeless under the truck.

Draper appeared to enjoy the attention of an onlooker who cheered her on, yelling “Go ahead, gangsta, go ahead!”

The dead man, who was believed to be in his 50s, has not yet been identified. The driver said he had not seen the victim, who may be homeless, and faced no immediate charges.

Draper, charged with grand larceny, has several dozen prior arrests, a police source said, many for drug possession and at least one for prostitution.

During questioning by police, she said she was happy the man was dead and alleged he and a security guard from a nearby McDonald’s location tried to rob her, law enforcement sources said.

Draper said she made off with about $45 cash in the robbery, but the bills were not accepted because they were stained with the man’s blood, they added.

She was all smiles at Central Booking, joking with police and court officers after her arrest for the gruesome theft, another police source said.

With Thomas Tracy