My picks for the best Puerto Rico all-inclusive (or mostly all-inclusive) resorts

With a rich history and culture, delicious traditional foods, nearly 300 beaches, and a temperature that hovers around 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, Puerto Rico is one of the top family vacation ideas for anyone planning a tropical beach vacation. Especially appealing? Unlike the resorts in Mexico, Jamaica, Aruba, and many other tropical locales, if you’re a U.S. citizen, you won’t need a passport to visit the best all-inclusive Puerto Rico resorts.

If you’re eager for a vacation filled with sun, sand, surf, and rainforest adventures, consider these resorts and hotels for families in Puerto Rico that offer inclusive meal plans and other perks similar to those found at fully all-inclusive resorts.

1. Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf and Beach Resort

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar near El Yunque rainforest.

On the island's northeast side, the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf and Beach Resort is a sprawling nearly all-inclusive Puerto Rico resort that borders El Yunque national rainforest. It has three lagoon-style swimming pools featuring a waterslide and waterfall. The resort hosts kids activities like arts and crafts, bingo, and hair braiding, and for grown-ups there's the on-site full-service spa and two golf courses. Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico is also a casino resort with both slot machines and table games.

This Wyndham hotel periodically offers a meal plan package if you’re staying three nights or more. While this inclusive rate is not available year-round, when it's offered, you can get three meals daily, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks (house brand during restaurant and bar hours), use of tennis courts, and one round of golf per room as part of the package price. Several other promotions are often available, too, including a B&B package with daily breakfast and special discounts for AAA and AARP members.

2. Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Carolina, Puerto Rico

The Fairmont El San Juan Hotel has promotional offers that allow you to bundle dining credits and entertainment.

Situated along Isla Verde Beach not far from downtown San Juan, the 388-room Fairmont El San Juan Hotel combines Old World elegance with modern amenities. Its cultural ambassador concierge can share information about local history and hidden gems in town and around the island, and with 13 dining options open throughout the day and evening, you certainly won’t go hungry.

There are tennis courts, a fitness center, a beach, and four pools on-site to keep you busy. And while there are no fully all-inclusive options at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, a variety of promotional offers throughout the year (like free daily breakfast included in your package rate) allow you to bundle dining credits and fitness or entertainment activities into a nearly all-inclusive Puerto Rico vacation.

3. Royal Sonesta San Juan Resort

Carolina, Puerto Rico

Isla Verde Beach is home to Royal Sonesta San Juan Resort, and offers both a beachy and a city experience all in one.

Also located on Isla Verde Beach, the Royal Sonesta San Juan Resort makes it easy to explore everything that San Juan and its beaches have to offer. Every room has a balcony, mini fridge, and sitting area, and with junior, executive, club, and presidential suite options, your family can choose to stretch out with even larger accommodation options, too.

The resort's six dining options include casual and upscale and both indoor and outdoor restaurants. There's also a lagoon-style pool and ocean-facing fitness center. Though not fully all-inclusive, Royal Sonesta's special packages allow you to bundle a combination of breakfast, happy hour, and parking with your room rate to maximize your value. The "Join Us for Breakfast" option can be a money-saver for families.

4. La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Three outdoor pools and an ideal location on Condado Beach in San Juan draw families to La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort. Both the setting and the stylish guest rooms and suites make for a great home base in the city, while a variety of special packages offered throughout the year allow you to bundle resort credits and/or room upgrades. A daily breakfast buffet is included in some packages. The hotel can also connect you with rainforest tours, beach horseback riding, bioluminescence kayak trips, and much more.

Many are drawn to San Juan for the convivial atmosphere, and at La Concha there's regular live music or a DJ at the pool and events on the beach. Guest rooms range from standard with a city view to a presidential suite, and all have a microwave and a mini fridge. Seven bars, cafes, and restaurants on the property mean you don’t have to leave for delicious dining, but the hotel is steps from a wide range of options.

5. Copamarina Beach Resort and Spa

Guanica, Puerto Rico

Copamarina Beach Resort and Spa in Puerto Rico.

The beachfront Copamarina Beach Resort and Spa sits on 20 acres of landscaped grounds on the southern side of the island. This sleek and stylish nearly all-inclusive Puerto Rico accommodations include standard guest rooms, one-bedroom suites, and three-bedroom villas. Depending on the promotions running at the time you book, you can choose from a number of inclusive packages and discounts, including meal plans for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner.

There’s regular evening entertainment at the al fresco Las Palmas Cafe, and some activities are also included in the nightly resort fee, such as the use of bicycles; tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts; ping-pong tables; and the family resort’s fitness center. Staff often plan fun events like sandcastle-building competitions or outdoor movie nights. Use of kayaks, pedal boats, and stand-up paddleboards does cost extra, however.

6. Parador Guanica 1929

Guanica, Puerto Rico

Paradors are small (and typically family-owned) inns found throughout Puerto Rico. One great example is Parador Guanica 1929, which offers basic accommodations at a very affordable price relative to other Puerto Rico all-inclusive resorts. Parador Guanica 1929 is a nice but no-frills hotel that's a real bargain for families. Consider it a great place for your family to bunk for a night or two and use as a home base for exploring the island.

The historic property dates back to 1929 (hence the name) and is on the southwest side of Puerto Rico, about a 15-minute drive from the aforementioned Copamarina Beach Resort. It offers several different meal package options: one that's just for breakfast, one for breakfast and lunch, and a third fully inclusive option that covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily at the on-site restaurant.

7. Tropical Inns Puerto Rico

Yabucoa and Maunabo, Puerto Rico

The all inclusive family package is available at all four Tropical Inns Puerto Rico.

The island’s Tropical Inns Puerto Rico properties are a collection of four small hotels that offer a cozy place to stay for budget-minded travelers. They are located on the southeast side of the island: Three are close to one another on the coast in Yabucoa, while the other is about a 15-minute drive south in Maunabo. Each of the hotels has an onsite outdoor pool. All four collectively bill themselves as the only fully all-inclusive Puerto Rico hotels on the island.

The four properties are Parador Palmas de Lucia, Parador Costa del Mar, Parador MaunaCaribe, and Hotel Lucia Beach. Tropical Inns Puerto Rico's all-inclusive family package is a three-day, two-night promotional offer that includes dinner on day one (check-in is at 3:00 p.m.); full breakfast, lunch, and dinner on day two; and a full breakfast on day three (check-out is at noon). Waiter tips, room taxes, and non-alcoholic beverages are included. Alcohol is not included in the inclusive package rates. Children under 10 years old stay for free.

8. Club Seabourne Hotel

Culebra Island, Puerto Rico

Club Seabourne is a popular and well-reviewed mini resort on Culebra Island off the east coast of Puerto Rico. Culebra is home to one of oldest U.S. wildlife refuges and a population of giant sea turtles and large seabird colonies. There are also miles of pristine beaches and coral reefs. At Club Seabourne, you won't have to battle the crowds for a place at the pool or beach—everything is low-key, friendly, and uncrowded.

Like most other Puerto Rico hotels and resorts, this one isn't fully all-inclusive in the traditional sense, but the amenities that come standard with all stays here bump it up into the nearly all-inclusive resort territory at a fraction of the price of most all-inclusives. That means daily a la carte breakfast, airport and ferry transfers, Wi-Fi, and kayak and bike use are included in the cost of your stay.

There are also periodic offers that bundle or discount airfare connections between the island and San Juan or Ceiba. And two kids up to 12 stay free with many of the room types. Well-priced accommodations range from family villas with two bedrooms to more basic rooms, but every stay comes with these extras that give you a kind of all-inclusive Puerto Rico vacation experience.

Frequently Asked Questions about Puerto Rico All-Inclusive Resorts and Vacations

1. Does San Juan Have any all-inclusive resorts?

Puerto Rico, including the capital of San Juan, does not have any true all-inclusive resorts that bundle rooms, meals, activities, and gratuities into one price, such as those found in Mexico and the Caribbean. However, some hotels in the San Juan area do offer bed-and-breakfast packages, including the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel and the Royal Sonesta San Juan Resort. So if you're willing to book a package you can get pretty close to the all-inclusive experience at the resorts listed above.

2. Is La Concha Resort all-inclusive?

The beachfront La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort is not all-inclusive, but it does offer some packages that include a food and beverage credit or a special meal, making it a good example of the many partially all-inclusive Puerto Rico resorts and packages you can find on the island.

3. Is the Villa Montana Beach Resort all-inclusive?

Independently owned Villa Montana Beach Resort stretches along 35 acres of secluded beachfront on the northwest tip of Puerto Rico. The hotel has a loyal following and a true culinary focus, but it isn't all-inclusive. Of note for families and groups are its one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, which offer plenty of room for people traveling together.

4. What about luxury resorts in Puerto Rico? Are any of those all-inclusive?

Puerto Rico has some world-class luxury resorts, including The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort and Dorado Beach, a Ritz Carlton Reserve. Dorado Beach sits on part of a Rockefeller estate and features villas and suites with ocean views, plus two golf courses. The St. Regis sits among the trees on a former coconut farm close to El Yunque National Forest. And while you can expect a high level of service from Puerto Rico luxury resorts, what you shouldn't generally expect is an all-inclusive vacation experience.

5. What's the cheapest month to fly to Puerto Rico?

December through March is the high season in Puerto Rico, which means those are the most expensive months to fly to Puerto Rico. Your best bets for finding cheap flights are the summer and fall months, which fall during hurricane season.

6. What months are considered hurricane season in Puerto Rico?

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts each year on June 1 and runs through November 30 (but peak hurricane season is considered mid-August to late-October). This six-month period accounts for most hurricanes that affect the Caribbean. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts and tracks hurricanes and other weather disturbances each year. Its National Hurricane Center website offers real-time monitoring, preparedness tips, and educational resources.

If you choose to visit Puerto Rico during hurricane season, it's a good idea to make sure your flight and Puerto Rico all-inclusive resort stay are refundable. It's also wise to consider travel insurance and plan for the possibility of disruptive weather.

8 best Puerto Rico all-inclusive resorts (2024) first appeared on FamilyVacationist.com. Additional reporting by Christine Sarkis.

