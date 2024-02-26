Pickup crashes into back of Independence fire station

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed into the back of the Independence Fire/EMS Department’s station Sunday morning.

According to the Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department (IFED), they responded at 11:17 a.m. to the report of a crash behind the Fire/EMS station.

On-duty staff reported via radio of a loud explosion at the station. A full-sized pickup truck had run into the building.

Upon arrival at the scene, first responders began treating someone who was trapped in the pickup. They were extricated and taken via medflight to a hospital for treatment.

The IFED says bollards, a dumpster and fencing stopped the pickup from entering the station, where firefighters were seated at a table with only a window separating them from the truck. A tire was found lying on the patio furniture next to the building, along with car parts and debris.

(Courtesy: Independence Kansas Fire/EMS Department)

According to the IFED, firefighters saw the dumpster fly into the air and above the canopy before striking the canopy roof and falling back to the ground.

“It was a loud explosion. We thought the energy center for the hospital building had blown up,” said one firefighter.

“I saw the dumpster fly above the canopy roof. I couldn’t figure out what could have exploded,” said another firefighter.

The IFED said firefighters were a little shaken to realize they were just feet from where the vehicle came to a stop.

The Independence Police Department is investigating the crash to determine what happened.

