Pickup crushed, driver killed in I-495 crash

One person has died after a three-car crash that left a pickup truck crushed under a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts, state police said.
Disney+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming animated series X-Men '97, and it feels like a blast from the past for fans of the animated series that aired in the 90s.
An outlet claims a BMW executive confirmed the next M5 Touring for the U.S., the executive denied it. But reliable insiders say the wagon's on its way.
Proton, the Swiss privacy-focused software maker, says it has received a notice of a "possible block" of Proton Mail in India after the service was used in sending bomb threats to schools in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. In a statement, a Proton spokesperson told Indian daily Hindustan Times that the firm condemns the "potential block as a misguided measure that only serves to harm ordinary people." Hindustan Times reported Thursday that the Indian IT Ministry had issued a notice to local internet service providers to block Proton Mail at the request of the Tamil Nadu police.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
Scout Motors broke ground on its new electric vehicle plant in Blythewood, South Carolina, on Thursday morning. It will be the home for Scout's all-electric, next-generation trucks and rugged SUVs.
After disclosing better-than-expected financial results in its fourth-quarter earnings report, U.S.-based Coinbase has big plans. Coinbase’s strong fourth-quarter results come after a return to form for the crypto industry itself, which spent much of 2023 mired in a downturn. As last year came to a close, trading activity rose and the start of 2024 came with a critical regulatory win regarding spot bitcoin ETFs that could provide Coinbase and its peers with a strong start to the year.
Oracle Red Bull Racing has revealed its RB20 Formula 1 car for the 2024 season, to be driven by once again by champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
The car is a charmer, for sure: A one-of-a-kind 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan, finished in Black Raven with a Kona Brown interior, with less than 16,000 miles, is currently up for bid, currently at $29,000 and climbing. There’s one more spec worth mentioning: The former owner was the president of the United States. Joe Biden, before he took office, had asked Cadillac to build the car to order — note the gorgeous Kona Brown interior, the magnesium paddle shifters, the 18-inch CT4-V Blackwing wheels, the Rennick Performance exterior trim.
Walmart and Tire Rack have great prices on all-season tires, winter tires, truck tires, and more for Presidents Day 2024.
A "dispute between several people" led to the shooting, police say.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
Here's how you can get a Presidents Day car deal. Plus, the odd and interesting history of Presidents Day car sales, and how we even got the holiday in the first place.
Lancia used its second lease on life to develop a new Ypsilon with an electric drivetrain, an unusual design, and a high price tag.
In December, two Waymo robotaxies in Phoenix collided with the same pickup truck that was in the midst of being towed, which prompted the Alphabet subsidiary to issue a recall on its vehicles' software.
GM recently announced a major expansion of Super Cruise functionality, almost doubling the areas where it can be used.
Nintendo just released a new trailer for the upcoming platformer Princess Peach: Showtime. It shows off four new transformations for the head of the Mushroom Kingdom.
NVIDIA has overtaken Alphabet and Amazon's earnings in recent days and now stands as the third most valuable country in the United States.
Cyan Racing developed a slightly softer and more touring-oriented version of its Volvo P1800-based resto-modded coupe.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.