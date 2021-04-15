Pickup driver was impaired when he ran over Tampa motorcyclist, deputies say

TAMPA — A 33-year-old motorcyclist was killed in February when a pickup truck driver turned into his path in an apartment complex parking lot and dragged him beneath the truck, deputies say.

The pickup driver didn’t stop turning until a bystander yelled at him.

That driver was arrested Wednesday on a charge of DUI manslaughter, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Laramie VanTreeck’s blood sample revealed that his blood alcohol content level was 0.149, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Florida law presumes impairment at 0.08.

The incident took place on Feb. 3 in the parking lot of The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments in the 8000 block of Solano Bay Loop.

The pickup driver was headed west on Solano Bay Loop in a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, deputies say, when he turned in front of the eastbound motorcyclist. A witness said they saw the truck speeding before the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died of this injuries.

VanTreeck performed field sobriety exercises and deputies say there were signs of impairment. He said he drank two beers before the crash, according to a search warrant filed in the case. However, he refused to provide samples of his breath and blood for testing. Traffic homicide detectives obtained a warrant to get a sample of his blood.

He was freed from the Hillsborough County jail on Thursday after posting $40,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the motorcyclist’s name due to its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, an amendment to Florida’s Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but deprives the public of information that had long been available under the state’s public records laws.

The search warrant, however, names the motorcyclist: Wilfredo Gonzalez-Santos, 33.

He was born in Puerto Rico and the crash happened “just outside his home,” according to his obituary. He enjoyed playing video games, car tuning and riding his motorcycle, the notice says.

”But he was more than that,” the obituary says. “We’ll be putting to rest a young man that had such a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with his mother that he actually gives the term ‘Momma’s Boy’ a good name.”