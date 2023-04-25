Pickup driver rams pedestrian, gets out and throws victim to ground, Arizona cops say

A driver of a pickup is accused of striking a pedestrian and then getting out of his truck to throw the victim to the ground in Arizona, police said.

Lynn Camplin, 48, was also reported ramming into multiple vehicles and throwing rocks at them before his arrest Sunday, April 23, in Tempe, police said in a probable cause statement.

Police first got the call from a woman who told authorities Camplin was in a white Dodge pickup and had tried to ram into her while “laughing,” but she got out of the way.

Camplin then drove to the Arizona Mills shopping mall, police said, where he revved his engine and drove toward a parked yellow Corvette “at a high rate of speed.”

Then he slammed into the car on the driver’s side, pushing it into a planter and trapping the driver inside, police said.

The fire department had to remove him from the car, and he was sent to the hospital with a brain injury, police said.

Camplin is also accused of striking three more cars in the area and getting in a hit-and-run crash.

At one point, he got out of his truck and began throwing rocks at other people’s vehicles, police said. Three vehicles were hit with rocks.

Lastly, Camplin crossed all lanes of traffic to run over a pedestrian who was walking down a street, police said.

He got out of his truck, grabbed the pedestrian and threw him to the ground, police said.

Camplin was charged with endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with serious injury, aggravated assault temporary but substantial disfigurement, criminal damage, hit-and-run and aggravated driving while under the influence.

He is due in court May 1.

