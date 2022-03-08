Pickup fatally strikes man crossing street in Anchorage, police say

Mar. 8—A 58-year-old man died Friday night after he was struck by a truck while walking across a street in Anchorage's Fairview neighborhood, police said.

A Chevy Silverado was southbound on Gambell Street when the driver saw a man in the road and outside of a crosswalk near East 11th Avenue around 10:50 p.m., police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said by email.

"The driver attempted to avoid colliding with the pedestrian but was unable to," she wrote.

Police and medics responded to the scene and found James L. Andrew dead, police wrote in an online statement.

No charges or citations were filed and Oistad said the investigation is ongoing.

Andrew is the first pedestrian in 2022 to die after being struck by a vehicle in Anchorage.