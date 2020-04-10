PickUp Inc. & PickUp Driver App are currently available in the iOS App Store

Trucks on-demand for all your furniture and home decor transportation needs

MIAMI, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, PickUp is here. Brianna Chelucci teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create PickUp.

Gone are the days of not knowing how to transport large objects and furniture from one location to another. With PickUp, it's simple to request a driver to come transport it for you, while providing competitive jobs for the registered drivers. A user will input sizing and location information for their item, and PickUp will find the drivers near them that are perfect for the job.

Introducing PickUp Inc. (user's side) and PickUp Driver App (driver's side), two apps that will work together to facilitate the pick-up and drop off of large, hard-to-move items.

"Before PickUp, I never knew the best and most inexpensive way to transport furniture I wanted to buy or sell. Now, it's a no-brainer where I'll turn to when I need to transport a couch or a heavy dresser."

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

The app's GPS makes the process quick and easy

Input your information to be paired up with the right driver for you

Once a request is sent, drivers nearby can place a bid for the job

Get updated when your object is picked up, en route, and dropped off

Fast, easy, and cost effective

Visit http://pickupmobileapp.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

