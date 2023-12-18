Pickup reported stolen and other reports
Dec. 18—A white GMC pickup was reported stolen at 7:21 p.m. Sunday at 1428 Academy Ave.
1 brought in on warrant
Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 21, was brought in from Olmsted County on an arrest warrant at 8:50 a.m. Friday.
Door pushed in
A door was reported pushed in at 5:04 p.m. Friday at 206 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.
Theft reported
Deputies received a report at 7:16 p.m. Friday of items that were taken at 208 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.
Shed broken into
A shed was reported broken into at 8:51 a.m. Saturday at 25512 800th Ave. in Albert Lea.
Tires stolen
Tires were reported stolen off of a vehicle at 12:35 p.m. Saturday at 1010 Park St. in Freeborn.
Windshield broken
A windshield was reported broken at 10:53 p.m. Saturday at 213 E. Main St. in Alden.
Stolen vehicle recovered
A stolen John Deer Gator was reported recovered at 7:19 a.m. Friday at 1600 Edgewater Drive.
Juveniles cited for marijuana, e-cigarettes
Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 11:39 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Three juveniles were cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:28 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report of theft by fraud via Western Union at 11:39 a.m. Friday at 703 E. Main St.
Attempted break-in reported
An attempted break-in of a storage unit was reported at 4:28 p.m. Friday at 201 St. Thomas Ave.
Theft reported
Police received a report at 10:37 a.m. Saturday of a possible theft from the day before at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 1:13 p.m. Saturday. The person believed the incident occurred while at Walmart about 30 to 45 minutes prior.
House broken into
A house was reported broken into and several items taken at 3:56 p.m. Saturday at 704 Valley Ave.
Wheelchair damaged
Police received a report at 4:44 p.m. Sunday of a motorized wheelchair that was damaged at 204 E. Front St.