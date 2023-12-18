Pickup reported stolen and other reports

Dec. 18—A white GMC pickup was reported stolen at 7:21 p.m. Sunday at 1428 Academy Ave.

1 brought in on warrant

Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 21, was brought in from Olmsted County on an arrest warrant at 8:50 a.m. Friday.

Door pushed in

A door was reported pushed in at 5:04 p.m. Friday at 206 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 7:16 p.m. Friday of items that were taken at 208 S. Central Ave. in Geneva.

Shed broken into

A shed was reported broken into at 8:51 a.m. Saturday at 25512 800th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Tires stolen

Tires were reported stolen off of a vehicle at 12:35 p.m. Saturday at 1010 Park St. in Freeborn.

Windshield broken

A windshield was reported broken at 10:53 p.m. Saturday at 213 E. Main St. in Alden.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen John Deer Gator was reported recovered at 7:19 a.m. Friday at 1600 Edgewater Drive.

Juveniles cited for marijuana, e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 11:39 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Three juveniles were cited for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:28 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud via Western Union at 11:39 a.m. Friday at 703 E. Main St.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a storage unit was reported at 4:28 p.m. Friday at 201 St. Thomas Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 10:37 a.m. Saturday of a possible theft from the day before at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 1:13 p.m. Saturday. The person believed the incident occurred while at Walmart about 30 to 45 minutes prior.

House broken into

A house was reported broken into and several items taken at 3:56 p.m. Saturday at 704 Valley Ave.

Wheelchair damaged

Police received a report at 4:44 p.m. Sunday of a motorized wheelchair that was damaged at 204 E. Front St.