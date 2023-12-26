Pickup rollover kills woman on Interstate 84 in Boise. Idaho State Police investigates

A 65-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after her pickup truck rolled over along Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police said.

The Middleton woman was driving eastbound on I-84 around milepost 59 just before 9 a.m. when her 2004 Dodge Ram pickup drove off the road into a median and flipped onto its roof, according to a news release from state police. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries, police said.

The crash briefly blocked a portion of the interstate’s left westbound lane, according to the release. State police said they are investigating the crash.