Pickup truck crashes into downtown business, Columbia police say

A pickup truck crashed into a downtown office building and the driver is in jail, the Columbia Police Department said Monday.

Jary Valladares Herrera, 32, was charged with DUI, two counts of hit-and-run, as well as driving under suspension, jail records show.

On Saturday night Valladares Herrera was accused of driving a pickup that side swiped two parked cars on Pendleton Street before crashing into a chiropractor’s office in the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue, police said in a news release. Pendleton Street is more than a mile from the chiropractor’s office.

A business was the scene of a crash, the Columbia Police Department said. Columbia Police Department

A picture shared by police shows the truck inside the building, with wreckage trailed behind it in the business’ parking lot.

Valladares Herrera was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but the medical staff told officers that he was not seriously hurt, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

Valladares Herrera was then taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains locked up, jail records show.

On Monday, the Columbia resident’s bond was set at $2,129.50 on the combined charges, according to Richland County court records. Valladares Herrera is scheduled to return to court on March 12, judicial records show.