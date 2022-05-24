Stolen pickup truck crashes into restaurant on Grandview Avenue

A pickup truck crashed into the front of a restaurant that overlooks the Pittsburgh skyline Tuesday morning.

A Chevy pickup hit the front of Altius on Grandview Avenue at the intersection of Oneida Street in Duquesne Heights just before 4:30 a.m., damaging both the front of the building and the truck.

Police tell Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca on the scene that when officers arrived, there was no one in the pickup truck. Police confirmed the truck was stolen, and they’re now trying to track down who owns it.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

The crash caused significant damage to the bathroom and server station inside the restaurant. The owners said they could be closed for up to a month.

Pittsburgh police said they will be using camera footage to assist them in their investigation.

LOOK INSIDE: Here’s what the damage to Altius restaurant looks like from the inside. A truck slammed into the front of the building in Duquesne Heights overnight. It caused severe damage to the bathroom and server station. Owners say they could be closed for up to a month. pic.twitter.com/I068fgsjjy — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) May 24, 2022

