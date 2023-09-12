Pickup truck crashes into taco stand; driver reportedly brandishes gun

An armed man crashed into a taco stand in the Vermont Knolls area of South Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of West Manchester Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a green pickup truck had crashed into a taco stand and a white van located a few feet away.

According to police, the driver was armed with a handgun and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Footage from the scene, however, shows two men in handcuffs.

Reports from stringer Key News Network indicated that the two men emerged from the vehicle after the crash and one of them brandished a handgun before they fled.

No information was provided as to how the men were apprehended.

No injuries were reported, and no further details were available.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

