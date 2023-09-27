Pickup truck driver collides with cyclist in SW Houston, police say
HPD says it was possible the driver, who stayed on the scene with investigators, did not see the man on the bicycle when the accident happened.
HPD says it was possible the driver, who stayed on the scene with investigators, did not see the man on the bicycle when the accident happened.
Say hello to HRC US, which stands for Honda Racing Corporation US and is set to replace HPD.
Uninsured motorist coverage can protect you if you’re hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance. Here’s how it works.
The long-rumored Counter-Strike 2, officially announced in March, has replaced Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as a free upgrade.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the surprise 3-team trade that sent longtime Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.
If you're still trying to figure out how to keep your sneakers from creasing, Amazon shoppers say this small business created the best and most affordable solution.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin delivers all the latest updates from around NFL backfields ahead of Week 4.
A 1976 Oldsmobile Omega four-door sedan, badge-engineered twin to the Chevy Nova, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Canelo Alvarez has become a master at navigating the boxing business world, as well as being a master inside the ring.
"This video is so sentimental yet funny to me..."
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Mercedes-Benz is looking to put some time back in your pocket with the advent of its automated driving system that will let drivers stream a movie, text or talk to a passenger without watching the road ahead or having their hands on the wheel. Earlier this year, Mercedes received approval from California regulators that allows the German automaker to sell or lease vehicles equipped with a conditional automated driving system that allows for hands-off, eyes-off driving on certain highways in the state. Drive Pilot is an advanced driver assistance system and not an autonomous driving system like those developed by Waymo and Cruise.
EA has pulled all of its FIFA-branded games from digital storefronts such as Steam. The publisher hasn't revealed the reason for the decision, but it may be due to licensing issues.
Honbike Uni4's a staggeringly good bike for a surprisingly low price. Just don't take it off road.
The team behind the latest Batmobile detailed its design process, including creating a from-scratch vehicle with cinematic elements and a big block LS.
In a season highlighted by high-profile reveals and original-character appearances, Tuesday's "Ahsoka" episode featured the biggest yet.
The new data is a reminder that “politics and public policy are a matter of life and death,” said author and former Senate aide Nikhil Goyal.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has nearly 46,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the agency's plans to restore net neutrality protections. Previous rules, which prevented ISPs from blocking or throttling specific websites, were nixed in 2017 under the Trump administration.
The 2024 Civic sedan and hatchback are our top compact car choice, including the high-performance Civic Si and Type R.