Pickup truck driver collides with cyclist in SW Houston, police say

Mercedes-Benz is looking to put some time back in your pocket with the advent of its automated driving system that will let drivers stream a movie, text or talk to a passenger without watching the road ahead or having their hands on the wheel. Earlier this year, Mercedes received approval from California regulators that allows the German automaker to sell or lease vehicles equipped with a conditional automated driving system that allows for hands-off, eyes-off driving on certain highways in the state. Drive Pilot is an advanced driver assistance system and not an autonomous driving system like those developed by Waymo and Cruise.