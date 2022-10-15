Pickup truck driver crashes into Mini Mart in Warrenton

Oct. 15—WARRENTON — A man drove his pickup through the front of the Mini Mart on Friday night, causing damage to the building but no injuries.

The man said he may have hit the gas and brake pedals at the same time, according to police.

A cashier, J.D. Chauvin, was in the middle of a transaction when the truck hit the convenience store. "It sounded like a bomb went off," he said.

The vehicle entered the store's dining area across from Chauvin, shattering windows and knocking furniture. An employee had been sitting there moments before, according to Sgt. Jim Pierce of the Warrenton Police Department.

The driver also damaged the window frame and concrete wall, and toppled wood that had been stacked outside. He had backed out of the store by the time emergency responders arrived, Pierce said.

The man will not face criminal charges, Pierce said.

Chauvin, who was helping clean up the glass and concrete off the floor, said, "I thought it was just going to be a regular, boring Friday night."