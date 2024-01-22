Pickup truck driver killed in crash that left three others hospitalized, SC cops say

One person was killed and three others were hurt Saturday night when a pickup truck and a car collided, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Corey Brown, a 41-year-old Pineville resident, died in the accident, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Sunday.

The two-vehicle collision happened Saturday at about 7 p.m., according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the Highway Patrol.

Brown was driving a 1987 Chevrolet S-10 west on U.S. 52, and near the intersection with Bonneau Road the pickup collided with an eastbound 2007 Toyota Camry, Tidwell said.

Brown died at the scene, according to Hartwell.

The three people in the Toyota were hurt and taken to an area hospital, Tidwell said. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either Brown or the occupants of the Toyota were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the 37-year-old Chevy and Toyota to collide was not available, but the wreck continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least two people have died in Berkeley County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 56 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.