Pickup truck driver killed in Yolo County head-on crash with big rig, CHP says

A person was killed Thursday in a head-on collision between a big rig and a pickup truck, the California Highway Patrol’s Woodland office said.

A big rig heading east on County Road 27 near County Road 94 drifted to the right, said Officer Rodney Fitzhugh, a spokesman for CHP Woodland. The motorist then swerved to the left, overcorrected his vehicle and slammed into a pickup truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck was traveling on westbound County Road 27, Fitzhugh said, while adding the crash was reported about 10:45 a.m. Thursday. The area is about seven miles from Woodland.

The pickup driver was killed, CHP officials said.

It’s unclear whether the semitruck driver will be arrested or suffered any injuries. The investigation is ongoing, CHP officials said.