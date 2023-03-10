Pickup truck drives into Willowick house

Mar. 10—A pickup truck struck the front of a house on Fairway Boulevard in Willowick causing extensive structural damage, police say.

Nobody was hurt inside the home.

According to Willowick Police Sgt. Keith Lawrence, the incident occurred around 2:38 a.m. March 9. The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot.

However, according to Lawrence, around 8 a.m. that day, Willowick Police identified and made contact with the driver of the truck.

The investigation remains open, and charges are pending.