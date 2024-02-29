Pickup truck flips over and crashes, killing one person, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed Wednesday when a pickup truck ran off a Lexington County road and crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 12:15 p.m., said Master Trooper William Bennett.

A 1996 Nissan pickup was driving north on Whetstone Road in the Swansea area when it ran off the right side of the road, according to Bennett. The pickup overcorrected and swerved back onto the road before running across all of the lanes and off the left side, Bennett said.

The pickup then flipped over and crashed into a tree, according to Bennett.

The driver died at the scene of the wreck, Bennett said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the driver.

Bennett said the driver was the only person in the pickup, and no other injuries were reported.

There was no word if the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Information about what originally caused the pickup to veer off the road was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Tuesday, 128 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 10 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.