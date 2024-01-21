Pickup truck hits turnpike toll plaza at 16W and catches fire, killing driver Sunday

A 26-year-old Summit man was killed in a crash early Sunday when his pickup truck hit a toll plaza on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State troopers responded to the crash just before 4 a.m. Sunday near exit 16W in East Rutherford, state police Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, Marchan said police believe the Toyota pickup was traveling west on the turnpike exit ramp when it hit the toll plaza’s concrete abutment and overturned. The truck then became engulfed in flames, and the driver sustained fatal injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Summit man killed after pickup truck hits toll plaza, catches fire