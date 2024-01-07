Pickup truck splits in half after crash in Pleasant Hills, 1 person injured

One person was injured after a crash in Pleasant Hills.

Pleasant Hills Volunteer firefighters say they were called to a crash on the 800 block of Clairton Boulevard at 8:39 p.m. on Saturday.

Two pickup trucks had crashed.

One of the trucks was so damaged that it split in half.

Everyone involved was able to get out of their own vehicle but one person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

