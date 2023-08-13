Pickuptruckslams into Fairfield fire truck on I-95 as crews respond to car fire, officials say

Aug. 13—Sherwood said the driver of the pickup truck attempted to reverse into traffic immediately after the wreck, but that Connecticut State Police prevented the vehicle from leaving the scene.

It was not immediately clear if any charges are pending in connection with the crash involving the fire truck. Sherwood said state troopers are investigating the wreck, but officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Sherwood said firefighter Joe Rainis, the driver of what is known as Rescue 1, purposely positioned the truck in "a defensive angle" to protect the crews who were working to put out the fire and treat wounded patients.

"Due to its defensive blocking position, Rescue 1 was able to keep that vehicle from striking any of the emergency personnel who were operating at the initial accident scene," said Sherwood, the scene's commanding officer.

Sherwood said the fire truck involved sustained significant damage and will be removed from service until the fire department's maintenance division can repair the vehicle.

