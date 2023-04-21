'Be picky' about sugary drinks. New study links them to early death in certain people.

Americans may want to think twice about reaching for that cool glass of lemonade this summer after a study published this week found sugary drinks may be linked to an increased risk of heart disease and death in certain people.

Researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health studied over 12,000 participants diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and reported how often they consumed sugar-sweetened drinks like soda, fruit punch and lemonade.

They found people with Type 2 diabetes who regularly drank sugar-sweetened beverages had a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease or dying prematurely compared to those who consumed other drinks, according to the report published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal The BMJ.

More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it's estimated that up to 95% of them have Type 2 diabetes.

“This adds to a growing body of research,” said Marion Nestle, an emeritus professor of nutrition and food studies at New York University. Although “it’s a message to people with diabetes to try to switch drinks that don’t have any calories or sugars in them, it’s good advice for everybody.”

Are sugar substitutes healthy? Research doesn't yet offer comforting answers.

What sugary drinks are bad for you?

The report included data from 1980 to 2018 and is among the first large-scale studies to examine links between death or disease and beverages among people with Type 2 diabetes, study authors say.

Sugar-sweetened beverages that were reported included caffeinated and caffeine-free colas, and non-carbonated drinks like fruit punches, lemonade, and fruit drinks like orange, apple, and grapefruit, according to the study.

Researchers found each serving of one of these drinks was associated with 8% higher risk of all-cause mortality among people with Type 2 diabetes.

The recommended daily intake of sugar should be no more than 10% of the calories consumed, Nestle said, which is about 50 grams per day.

Story continues

Sugar vs. artificial sweetener

The study also found that switching out sugar sweetened beverages with one that was artificially sweetened was associated with an 8% lower risk of all-cause death and a 15% lower risk of death related to heart disease.

However, more studies have been raising the concern about sugar substitutes, both artificial and natural. While they're considered safe by federal regulators, they're not necessarily considered healthy and the long-term effects of sugar substitutes are largely unknown.

Erythritol, sucralose and aspartame: How sugar substitutes stack up

'Be picky': Replacing sugary drinks lowers risk

Researchers found replacing one serving of a sugar-sweetened beverage with coffee, tea, low-fat cow’s milk, or plain water led to better health outcomes.

The risk associated with all-cause mortality was lower with the following drinks:

18% for coffee

16% for tea

12% for low-fat cow's milk

16% for plain water

And the risk associated with death from heart disease was lower with these drinks:

20% with coffee

24% with tea

19% with low-fat cow's milk

20% with plain water

“People living with diabetes should be picky about how they keep themselves hydrated,” said lead author Qi Sun, associated professor in the department of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Switching from sugar-sweetened beverages to healthier beverages will bring health benefits.”

Dig deeper: More health news

Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Soda, lemonade linked to premature death in people with diabetes