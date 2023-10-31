Picnic interrupted after suspect throws axe at woman, Olympia police say

Olympia police are looking for a woman accused of assault after she threw a camping axe at another woman at a downtown park.

About 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26, a woman, her boyfriend and their 3-month old child, decided to go to Yashiro Japanese Garden on Plum Street to have a picnic, according to police.

Once there, they discovered a woman already at the garden who was behaving strangely. She finally began screaming at them to “get out of her home,” and threw the axe at them, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The blunt end of the axe hit the woman in the hand and arm, Lower said. The woman reported the incident at the nearby Olympia Municipal Courthouse on Plum Street.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot. She is described as 5-foot-5 and was wearing a gray hat, black jacket and was holding an umbrella.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.