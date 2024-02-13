Pics released of suspects wanted for Bronx subway shooting, 1 dead, 5 hurt

Police released images Tuesday of two young suspects wanted for a shooting on a Bronx subway train that killed one man and wounded five people.

Investigators believe the two suspects, both believed to be in their 20s, are gang members who both opened fire on a rival gang after a “chance encounter” on the uptown No. 4 train.

Cops are unsure if anyone from the rival gang fired back in the clash that began on a train entering the elevated Mount Eden Ave. station about 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The shooting erupted just as the doors to the train car opened, cops said. At least one person was shot on the train. The others were on the platform waiting to get on the train when bullets started flying.

Obed Beltran-Sanchez, 35, was hit multiple times in the chest and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said.

Oumar “Alpha” Diallo, 28, was struck in the right arm, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the face and neck, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and right ear and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the foot, sources said. A 71-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his left thumb, police said.

Cops stressed that Monday’s shooting was not random and such violence is “not the norm” in the subway system.

“To have a shooting like this in the subway system is extremely rare and unacceptable,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said Monday. “This is not indicative to what goes on in the subway system.”

There were no immediate arrests as police continued to hunt for the suspects – whom officials called the “NYPD’s most wanted.”

One suspect was wearing a dark-colored Northface jacket, gray hoodie, dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored pants and black-and-yellow Air Jordans.

The other suspect was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie, black ski mask, blue ripped jeans and white-and-red Air Jordans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.