Pictet Wealth Management returns to Chinese stocks after 18-month hiatus

Logo of Swiss private bank Pictet is seen in Zurich
Xie Yu
·2 min read

By Xie Yu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The wealth management arm of Swiss bank Pictet Group is buying Chinese equities again more than 18 months after it shunned the asset class, joining other foreign investors dipping back in as they bet on improving economic prospects and less regulatory intervention.

Pictet Wealth Management Asia Chief Investment Officer Alexandre Tavazzi said the unit, which has $291 billion under management, started adding back Chinese equities last week through its discretionary portfolios, which are mandates designed for wealthy clients.

"We have reduced growth rates for the U.S. and Europe. So when we look at the overall market situation, we see one country standing out in terms of re-accelerating from here, and this is China," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

"So this is why we thought it makes sense to go back into Chinese equities."

China's easing of coronavirus travel rules combined with other policy signals have begun luring some foreign investors back to Chinese stocks, raising the chances that the market will sustain its bounce after months of heavy selling.

Pictet had moved out of Chinese equities in December 2020 because of rising uncertainties relating to slowing economic growth as well as a regulatory crackdown on the country's technology sector, Tavazzi said.

The wealth manager now expects powerful stimulus policies will rekindle growth momentum in the second half and in 2023 and also sees stock valuations as attractive, he added.

China's bluechip benchmark rebounded more than 6% in June and attracted $9.1 billion of foreign capital inflow, compared with outflows of $19.6 billion in other emerging markets, according to the Institute of International Finance.

Pictet's allocation to Chinese equities remain small so far, accounting for one quarter of exposure to emerging markets assets in managed portfolios, Tavazzi said. Chinese stocks have a weighting of around one third in the MSCI Emerging Market benchmark.

The wealth manager plans to increase its position in Chinese equities over time if China's economic acceleration after pandemic-related rule relaxations goes as expected, he said.

For now, however, Pictet is closely monitoring responses to persistent small COVID-19 outbreaks in cities such as Shanghai as well as policy easing in the technology and property sectors in particular.

Beijing has in recent months softened heavy-handed regulatory intervention that began in late 2020 when authorities abruptly pulled the plug on fintech giant Ant Group's IPO and later expanded to multiple industries, including technology, private education and property.

"Everything is a moving part … when you get back into the water, you start by doing very gradually before you go deep," Tavazzi said.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jamie Freed)

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman’s Womenomics Stocks Languish in Inflation-Wary Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two decades on after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. first championed “Womenomics” in Japan, a basket of shares focusing on the trend is languishing, having hit an all-time relative low in the stock market last month.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great Resignati

  • Stock Futures Waver Ahead of Inflation Data

    U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of consumer inflation figures that will be closely watched for signs that tighter central-bank policy is helping to cool the surge in prices.

  • Demand for Smartphones Is Slowing. These 3 Stocks Could Be at Risk, Analysts Say.

    Last month, the research firm IDC lowered its forecast for smartphone shipments, predicting a decline of 3.5% this year from 2021.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best-known EV company. It's not to say others can't be successful, but Tesla stands out when it comes to investments. On July 2, Tesla said second-quarter vehicle production rose 25% year over year.

  • SilverBow Resources Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    SilverBow Resources stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 89 to 93. Is SilverBow Resources Stock A Buy? SilverBow Resources stock is attempting to retake its 200-day moving average.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • Largest cryptocurrencies fall as Ethereum drops

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, falling 6.12% to $1,067.06. Litecoin (LTCUSD) dropped 4.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.

  • 2 Technology Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Technology stocks have been bruised and battered in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off and factors such as surging inflation, higher interest rates, and weak consumer spending. The company's revenue during the month was up 18.5% year over year.

  • Behind Voyager’s Fall: Crypto Broker Acted Like a Bank, Went Bankrupt

    In an industry where counterparties are tightly bound together by a weave of debt and leverage, dominoes can fall fast and hard.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • The world's largest asset manager just cut its outlook for the stock market

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has downgraded its outlook for equities, citing increasing economic uncertainty and persistent inflation.

  • 2 Great Stocks That Are Still Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is a great place for income investors to look for bargains and yield. Here are a couple of REITs that are trading at attractive multiples and yields. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in office space for life sciences companies.