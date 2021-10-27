Picture comes into focus at Belstadt trial

Oct. 27—NIAGARA FALLS — Lorraine Steingasser sobbed when she saw her daughter Mandy's picture flash up on two large projection screens in a Falls courtroom Tuesday.

"That's my daughter," she said, over the objection of Joseph Belstadt's defense attorney.

The emotional moment followed a lengthy argument between Niagara County prosecutors and the lawyers for the man accused of killing Mandy Steingasser. Defense attorney Michelle Bergevin protested that showing the professionally staged yearbook photograph would prejudice the jury against her client.

Assistant Niagara County DA Mary Jean Bowman told acting Niagara County Court Judge Michael Mohun that the photo represented a key piece of evidence, because it showed Mandy Steingasser wearing the same vest she had on when her partially decomposed body was recovered, five weeks after she disappeared, from a ravine in Bond Lake Park in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 1993.

The photo also showed a ring on her finger. Bowman said it was the same ring that investigators recovered with her body.

Lorraine Steingasser said the ring had once belonged to her. Mandy reportedly always wore it and called it her "lucky ring."

Mohun allowed the picture into evidence.

It was the second time that Lorraine Steingasser had to recount her daughter's disappearance from the witness stand of a murder trial. She had been one of just four witnesses to testify in March 2020 during an initial trial of Belstadt, 46, of North Tonawanda. That trial was cut short by the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a new Niagara County court jury of seven women and five men, and six alternates, is weighing Belstadt's fate in what is expected to be a four-week long trial. Mohun, a Wyoming County Court judge, has replaced now-retired Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon in presiding over the case.

Mandy Steingasser, then 17, went missing sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday Sept. 19, 1993. She had separated from a group of friends and witnesses later reported seeing her get into a Pontiac 6000 driven by Belstadt.

It was the last time she was seen alive.

Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover's lane. Once there, prosecutors say Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Bergevin claims that her client has been the "target" of police for 28 years, because he initially lied about what he did after picking up Steingasser. Belstadt insists he drove her just a few blocks after picking her up and then dropped her off by a church.

Lorraine Steingasser testified that she had told her daughter that she had a midnight curfew on Sept. 18, but other witnesses on Tuesday said the teen was out well past that time. Brian Franks and Wayne Mielcarek each testified that they went out with Mandy and her friend, Stacie Blazynski, that night, first to an apartment in the Black Rock section of Buffalo, where they drank, smoked pot and hung out.

The four then attempted to attend a concert at a bar, where they were turned away because the girls were underage. After returning to Mielcarek's North Tonawanda apartment, the group continued to drink, both Franks and Mielcarek said, before starting to walk to a nearby party.

Several of the jurors appeared to be taking detailed notes as the two men testified.

As they walked to the party, both Franks and Mielcarek said they were confronted by a group of people and that the confrontation escalated into a fight. Franks called the fight "unprovoked."

"He punched me a couple of times, he punched Brian a couple of times," Mielcarek said of one of the attackers.

During the fight, Steingasser and Blazynski looked on from about half a block away. Franks said when the fight was over, he called Blazynski to come back to where he and Mielcarek were.

While Blazynski came back, Steingasser walked the other way, in the direction of where she thought a party was being held. Franks testified that he again called for Steingasser but, "she did not respond."

I don't remember being fearful that anything would happen to her," Franks told the jury.

Blazsynski, who was on the witness stand as the trial recessed on Tuesday, said Steingasser told her she wouldn't go back to the scene of the fight because she feared police were on the way.

"She didn't want to get in a cop car and get a ride home from the police," Blazynski said.

By the afternoon of Sept. 19, Mielcarek said he was painting his front porch when Belstadt drove up to his home. He testified that while he went to school with Belstadt, he did not know him well.

"I wondered how he knew where I lived. I barley knew him," Mielcarek said, "He was asking about Mandy. He said she was missing. I said, 'How do you know she's missing?' He said he gave her a ride to First Avenue. He said he dropped her off and she was talking to some Puerto Rican guy."

Mielcarek said he then told Belstadt that he should contact the police.

Belstadt was arrested and charged with Steingasser's murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.

If he is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.