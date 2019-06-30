Daniel R. DePetris

Security, Asia

"The agreement to resume working-level talks breathes a little more life into a diplomatic process that was losing oxygen in the four months since the Hanoi summit. Where those talks go and whether the North Koreans will treat Stephen Biegun with even a smidgeon of seriousness is still to be determined. But at least a process is now resurrected."

This Picture Is History: Trump 'Visits' North Korea and Reboots Diplomacy

President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea after the G-20 meeting in Osaka, Japan was supposed to be a quick check-in between friends. Trump would meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to talk about progress (or rather the lack thereof) in getting North Korea to denuclearize as well as celebrate a new trade agreement Washington and Seoul recently closed.

Trump, however, wanted something special to happen on this trip. And with a spontaneous tweet asking North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to stop by the DMZ and say “hello,” the president set things in motion for one of the most historic images the world has seen in the 21st century.

Shortly after receiving a briefing from U.S. commanders along the fortified North-South border as he peered over the horizon at an observation post—something previous American presidents have done for decades—Trump became the first to step across the line into North Korea. Kim Jong-un was swept with emotion, seemingly overwhelmed by the moment and flabbergasted it was happening at all. “I never expected to meet you in this place,” Kim told Trump as the two shook hands. Neither did many of Trump’s own advisers, who were forced to organize a historical event in less than a day.

Later on, after they spoke for roughly an hour, Kim appeared deeply appreciative of what Trump did. “This has a lot of significance because it means that we want to bring an end to the unpleasant past and try to create a new future, so it’s a very courageous and determined act,” he told reporters.

