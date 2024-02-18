Picture-perfect home for sale in California mixes privacy and desert chicness. See it

An estate that perfectly blends into the picturesque backdrop of the California desert has landed on the market for $4.2 million.

The estate blends into its surroundings

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house sits on Roadrunner Rut Road in the scenic Pioneertown and truly captures the desert essence both inside and outside.

View

“Blending into the boulders, this custom off-grid home is nothing short of rustic paradise on 10 acres. Newly constructed with utmost sensitivity for land and views, it borders the preserved Sand to Snow National Monument in coveted Pipes Canyon and rewards from every stunning angle,” the listing on Compass describes.

Road to the estate

“Restrained minimal architecture and honest craftsmanship show reverence for a timeless region the Serrano people called ‘Rocky Place.’”

Interior

Features in and around the 2,280-square-foot residence include:

Salvaged beams

Cedar-plank walls

Steal-framed windows

Wood stove

Flex space

Two car garage

Porch

Septic well

Dining area

The home was designed for those looking to escape city life and live a peaceful desert existence, former owner Paul Hadley told Mansion Global.

Bedroom

“It just brings you back to the old days,” Hadley said. “You can’t rely on anyone.”

Living room area

The listing is held by Keith Markovitz.

Pioneertown is about 30 miles north of Palm Springs.

