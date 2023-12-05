Picture perfect: Images of the 41st anniversary Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights

Anita's Dance Company of Wisconsin took part in the 41st anniversary Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

IDA – Freelance photographer Mike Doughty captured some of the excitement at this year's 41st annual Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights held Dec. 2, 2023.

Tank, 6, attending the 41st anniversary Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 has been coming since he was a puppy.

As tradition DTE took part in the 41st anniversary Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Sophisticates twirlers of Perrysburg, Ohio used fire batons as they take part in the 41st anniversary Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Families gather as they watch the variety of floats parade route through downtown Ida at the 41st anniversary Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

SRM Concrete parade entry of the 41st anniversary Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Logan Borso of Milan waits for the 41st anniversary Christmas in Ida Parade of Lights to start with Carson Eicher and sister Haven Eicher of Addison Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

