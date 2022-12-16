The picture that shows us the Palace plan to move on from Harry & Meghan

The King, Queen Consort, Prince and Princess of Wales and the wider family assembled at Westminster Abbey in an unmistakable show of unity - YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There were curtseys and kisses, candlelight and carols. A sea of co-ordinated burgundy and cream festive outfits, and the impeccably behaved royal children at the heart of the family fold.

In some ways, the Royal family’s arrival at Westminster Abbey on Thursday evening for a Christmas carol concert could have been a scene plucked from any time in the last century. That it actually came in the hours after a very modern Netflix documentary did not escape anyone.

Following genuine bombshell accusations from Prince Harry – that his brother “bullied” him out of the family, his father lied and the late Queen sat silent as it all unfolded – all eyes were on the reaction of the remaining members of the family so exposed to the public gaze.

But if a fascinated public hoped for tit-for-tat retaliation to extend the drama, they have so far been sorely disappointed. The watchword for the Royal family? Dignity. Exhaustion behind the scenes, certainly, but dignity in public before all.

For those wondering what comes next for a divided family and the quartet once known as the “Fab Four”, there could be no clearer sign.

“The plan is to keep calm and carry on,” shrugged a royal source. “It’s very distressing, it’s very wearying, but it’s not going to distract them from the work.”

Quite what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made of it all from California is anyone’s guess.

They are said to be relieved to finally have their side of the story of their departure from Britain out there, hoping it helps people understand how they had “no choice” but to leave. They are, Harry told viewers, “moving on”.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” Harry said of the Palace and his family. “You know, my wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

What he did not say is what exactly does come next: a 416-page confessional memoir with the provocative title of Spare, to be published on Jan 10. If the King got off lightly in the couple’s six-hour docuseries, and the Queen Consort avoided any mention at all, they are not expected to fare the same in the book.

Promising “raw, unflinching honesty”, it will delve into Harry’s childhood, the breakdown of his parents’ marriage and the trauma of his mother’s death. The Palace is said to be unaware of its contents, resolved to “deal with it when it comes”.

Friends of the King reiterate that Harry is “much loved”, with a door “always open” for his return. Indeed, the Sussexes are to be invited to the Coronation. “If they choose to attend, that’s up to them,” says a source.

Others are less phlegmatic. “They say they want peace, and yet they’re about to go and do it all over again,” says another. “Two hours of Oprah, six hours of Netflix and a book to come. And what does it boil down to? I got shouted at once by my brother? How much more of this is anyone going to care about?”

Remarkably, the Sussexes are said by some to hope for “reconciliation” next year, after their grievances have been aired in full and the Royal family compelled to heed them. As the dust settles after Netflix and Spare, the theory goes, there is a path back – although admittedly, Harry and Meghan themselves showed little sign of wanting to take it in front of the cameras.

“They are still so angry,” says one who knew them during their time in Britain. “The depth of their anger and upset is so evident, along with this notion that they’re deserving of some sort of apology.

“But there’s zero recognition of their own role in all of this, no accountability, no concessions.

“They say all these things about the whole family, then turn around and think the healing can begin? While the aftershock and ripples of this bomb they’ve just let off are still going? Have they ever turned around and said we’ve learned some things too and how can we grow?”

Critically, they add: “Why aren’t they having these conversations privately, why – after everything – are they having them via the media?”

The Palace itself, for now, seems determined to answer that question with silence at their end. The thoughts of the King and Prince William have not been aired; any update to the late Queen’s memorable “recollections may vary” response after that Oprah interview has not been issued.

“There’s no point engaging,” one source says. “Now they [the Sussexes] have got it off their chests, perhaps they can move on. But heaven forbid you challenge it, [or] we’ll all have to start the cycle all over again.”

Multiple sources cite hopes for the “law of diminishing returns”: the more the couple say, the theory goes, the more it loses currency. Or, as one puts it: “At this point, they’re just scratching at the wound they created themselves.”

And what of the Sussexes? The plan, The Daily Telegraph understands, is to look to the future.

Now at the helm of Archewell Foundation, following the departure of chief operating officer Mandana Dayani, Harry and Meghan are said to want to focus on their own family unit. Whether they can capitalise on the momentum of their personal revelations to forge the meaningful “lives of service” they seek is yet to be seen.

Supporters of the couple point to all the things they have so far left unsaid, with a lack of specifics suggesting trump cards – including the identity of that royal “racist” – yet to be played in the future, if necessary. But, says one source bluntly: “The aces are increasingly looking like jokers.”

Moreover, if those “receipts” – in the language of the Twittersphere – are held by Harry and Meghan, they are also kept by those they left behind; former aides, current staff, and even the Royal family themselves (William, presumably, being aware of what was in that mystery text message Harry received on screen).

“People are getting increasingly annoyed at hearing this very one-sided version of events broadcast around the world,” says a source.

Nevertheless, the inclination to explain – that the monarchy always knew what an asset it had in Meghan, that they would not have been fazed by the “rock-star” welcome for its newest member – has been firmly swallowed.

“Anything anyone could say would be more argument and no resolution,” says a veteran observer. “You just end up airing more dirty laundry. It already looks terribly unseemly, but at least one side has managed to maintain some level of dignity.”

For the Royal family, Christmas is coming and the cycle of the monarchy continues. The King will pay tribute to his mother and likely show warmth to both his sons in his first Christmas message. The family will turn out in force at Sandringham and in the new year, royal engagements will begin again.

Today (Friday, Dec 16), the King was dancing with Holocaust survivors in a community centre on London’s Finchley Road in a bread-and-butter royal job.

The King was toured around the JW3 Community Centre in north London to learn about the centre’s work - Ian Vogler/Pool via AP

“Dignity is important for the family and I think their response has been very dignified indeed,” says a Palace source.

Another, speaking more freely from outside Palace walls, has a plainer perspective on why the family should keep quiet. “It’s a soap opera no-one wants to be watching or listening to right now,” says a source. “Everyone in the real world has real things to worry about. It’s exhausting.”

If the Sussexes want to return to the fold, for coronations and balcony appearances, for instance, some argue the swallowing of pride it would require on all sides would be worth it for harmony.

At that Westminster Abbey carol concert, due to be broadcast on Christmas Eve, William gave a reading from one of his late grandmother’s own Christmas speeches.

“At Christmas I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story,” he said.

That togetherness could not have been more evident between the remaining Royal family in public this week. With that Netflix docuseries behind them and Spare ahead, quite what they discuss in the privacy of their Sandringham Christmas next week may be another story.