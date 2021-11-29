Pictured: Brutus the great white shark bares his teeth for the camera

Brutus, the 1,500-pound great white shark, baring his ferocious teeth at the camera. - Euan Rannachan/mediadrumworld.com

Not everyone is lucky enough to be born with a Hollywood smile. But Brutus, a great white shark from the Mexican coast, has no problem baring his six-inch teeth for the camera.

Brutus had been angered by a mischievous sea lion, leading the carnivore to quickly attack his bait, which was caught on camera by London-based photographer Euan Rannachan.

Brutus, the 1,500-pound great white shark, baring his ferocious teeth at the camera. - Euan Rannachan/mediadrumworld.com

Weighing in at 1,500 pounds, the shark was photographed underwater on Guadalupe Island in Mexico.

Euan said he "used Brutus’s frustration to my advantage and realised that I could guess when he would open his mouth and get myself into position to take the photo".

“I’m glad I did, because only seconds later, he attacked the bait right in front of me multiple times – and I had a front row seat," he added.