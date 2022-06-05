Pictured: Cambridge children bake royal treats for Platinum Jubilee street party

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
In this article:
  Prince Louis of Cambridge
    Prince Louis of Cambridge
    Youngest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
  Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
    Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
  Prince George of Cambridge
    Prince George of Cambridge
    Eldest child of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge helps Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte put the finishing touches on a batch of jubilee cupcakes
The Duchess of Cambridge helps Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte put the finishing touches on a batch of jubilee cupcakes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have been baking cakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party set to take place in Cardiff on Sunday afternoon.

Kate and the three children were captured whipping up eggs and flour in a kitchen decorated with Union Flag bunting in pictures posted on the royal couple's official Twitter account on Sunday morning.

The caption read: "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!"

Prince George and Louis, eight and four, can be seen wearing similar navy blue polo shirts, while their sister Prince Charlotte, aged seven, is wearing a baby pink polo shirt and later a navy and white striped T-shirt.

The Duchess wore light denim jeans and a red and white gingham style top.

It is not the first time the children have put their culinary skills to good use.

The royal youngsters were pictured delivering bags of fresh food and pasta, which the family had made, to vulnerable people in Norfolk who were shielding during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Photos of the volunteering activity were published to mark Charlotte's fifth birthday in May 2020.

The family also appeared on Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry's festive show A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

George and Charlotte joined their parents in the Welsh capital on Saturday for their first official outing in Wales.

The surprise visit to Cardiff Castle during rehearsals for the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the grounds saw them impress onlookers with their music and technical skills.

Charlotte took up the chance to lead the orchestra in a rendition of We Don't Talk About Bruno from the Disney film Encanto.

George takes the controls

Meanwhile George, who is one day expected to be given the title the Prince of Wales, took the lead in the technical booth, taking full advantage of the opportunity to play with the sound and lighting decks by asking what all the buttons mean.

They met a host of performers including singer Bonnie Tyler and drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, and greeted hundreds of well-wishers before leaving to head back to the celebrations in London.

Hundreds of people are expected to visit Cardiff's Bute Park on Sunday for the Big Jubilee Picnic, while similar events are set to take place all around the country including at Pembrey Country Park, Newport's Beechwood Park, Oystermouth Castle in Swansea and Welshpool's Maes-y-dre recreation ground.

As in the rest of the UK, thousands of residents are holding Jubilee celebrations street parties.

    STORY: Stars, including the band Queen, Sir Rod Stewart and Diana Ross, performed at a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.Tens of thousands of people were crowded around the palace, down the Mall and in a nearby park.The Queen did not attend, but younger members of the royal family were in the audience, including Prince George who was seen enthusiastically waving a flag and singing along.Britain's Prince Charles paid an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he thanked for her 70 years of service.As he delivered his tribute, projections of the queen were beamed onto the walls of the palace."You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us. And most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years. You pledged to serve your whole life. You continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight."The Queen helped start the proceedings with a pre-recorded comic sketch.In the video, the 96-year-old monarch has tea with Paddington Bear and reveals what she keeps in her famous handbag.Events to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne kicked off on Thursday with a military parade and a Royal Air Force flypast.The Queen has been forced to miss a number of the Jubilee celebrations, including a thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral, because of mobility problems.Sunday marks the final day of events when a parade will trace a route similar to the one she took on her coronation.Elizabeth ascended the throne aged 25 on the death of her father, George VI, in 1952.