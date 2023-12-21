Pictured: Family unknowingly films deadly crocodile or shark attack on Mexico beach

The last, anguished moments of a man being killed by either a shark or crocodile, were captured by the family of young woman filming herself and her toddler on a beach.

The clip, posted on TikTok by Marlene Luviano, shows her playing on a beach at the Mexican resort of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, located on the Pacific Ocean.

She said she had asked her father to film her with the little girl, because it was her daughter’s birthday.

As she was being filmed, in the background Belgian tourist Joseph Bynens was fighting for his life in the ocean, just metres away. Once they realised what was happening they stopped filming and people tried to rescue the tourist.

However, he lost a leg and could not be saved. It was initially thought the 75-year-old tourist was Canadian, but officials said he was a Belgian citizen and had been staying at the Club Med resort located on the beach.

The crocodile or shark attack in the distance - Jam Press

It was believed Bynens was killed by a shark, but his injuries led officials to believe he may have been attacked by a crocodile.

An investigation into last week’s incident is under way. It later emerged that a woman was also attacked in the same area just minutes before, though officials said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Officials with the state government of Guerrero said they were putting in place new safety measures to warn tourists about the dangers. They temporarily closed the beach.

“The government of Guerrero regrets this incident and expresses its most sincere condolences to the family of the victim who lost his life,” it said.

“Through the Secretary of Tourism of Guerrero, the commitment to work for the safety and wellbeing of those who visit the beaches of Guerrero is reiterated.”

Joseph Bynens died following the attack - Jam Press

In her TikTok, Ms Luviano, a real estate agent from Texas, said they had been enjoying their day until horror struck.

“We were enjoying the morning on the beach and that’s when we heard something in the sea,” she explained.

She said by the time Bynens was pulled from the ocean she believed he was dead, even though an emergency team tried to save him.

She added: “When they dragged him out of the sea, the wound was already very visible. I noticed there was no longer any blood coming out.”

She said the attack “was very fast and no one saw it”.

