Pictured: Mangled debris from the Titan submersible recovered

Debris from the submersible is unloaded in St. John's, Canada - Paul Daly/The Canadian Press/AP

Debris from the Titan submersible that suffered a catastrophic implosion in the Atlantic ocean last week has been hauled ashore.

Large pieces of metal were unloaded from the Canadian vessel the Horizon Arctic in St John’s, Newfoundland, on Wednesday morning.

An underwater robot had dived to the ocean floor to search for the Titan during a multi-day, international search.

The debris was recovered by an underwater robot - Paul Daly/The Canadian Press/AP

The recovered debris was covered in large tarpaulin as it reached land on Wednesday. The pieces were lifted by cranes onto lorries and taken away to be assessed.

Some of the pieces appeared to show the outer casing of the 21-ft vessel.

All five passengers on board the Titan were killed on the expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, which lies around two miles below sea level around 400 miles from the coast of Newfoundland.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.