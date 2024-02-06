Pictured: Model Bella Hadid showcases her rodeo skills

Bella Hadid wrote on Instagram: 'Best boy! Qualified for our first finals together' - AVALON/AVALON

Bella Hadid can now claim to add rodeo to her list of talents alongside modelling and activism after she showcased her equestrian skills in a social media post.

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a video of her taking part in an event known as cutting, in which a rider demonstrates their horse’s athleticism in front of a panel of judges.

The post included several photos of her embracing the elegant brown horse while decked out in traditional cowboy gear.

In a post of her and her horse, she wrote: “Best boy! Qualified for our first finals together.”

Ms Hadid rocked a brown leather belt with a gold buckle and matching cowboy boots which featured a custom chrome spur with “Bella” embossed on it.

Three weeks ago, the model was featured on the Instagram of her boyfriend and accomplished equestrian, Adan Banuelos, 34, in a photo of the pair embracing after she had taken part in a riding competition.