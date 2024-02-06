Pictured: Model Bella Hadid showcases her rodeo skills

Bella Hadid can now claim to add rodeo to her list of talents alongside modelling and activism after she showcased her equestrian skills in a social media post.

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a video of her taking part in an event known as cutting, in which a rider demonstrates their horse’s athleticism in front of a panel of judges.

The post included several photos of her embracing the elegant brown horse while decked out in traditional cowboy gear.

In a post of her and her horse, she wrote: “Best boy! Qualified for our first finals together.”

Ms Hadid rocked a brown leather belt with a gold buckle and matching cowboy boots which featured a custom chrome spur with “Bella” embossed on it.

Three weeks ago, the model was featured on the Instagram of her boyfriend and accomplished equestrian, Adan Banuelos, 34, in a photo of the pair embracing after she had taken part in a riding competition.