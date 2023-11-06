Pictured: Northern Lights bring colour to skies across Britain

The Northern Lights over Warkworth Castle in Northumberland on Sunday evening - Ian Sproat/pictureexclusive.com

The Northern Lights illuminated skies above Britain on Sunday night, with residents across England catching an unlikely glimpse following a geomagnetic storm.

The Met Office said that the lights were “observed across Scotland, clearly visible from Shetland webcams, and sightings reported across some central and eastern parts of England”.

The phenomenon was briefly visible above Stonehenge at the weekend - Nick Bull/pictureexclusive.com

On Sunday, the Met Office said that the best chances to see the Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, were in Scotland, but “it could be possible as far south as central Wales and England”.

Prof Don Pollacco, from the University of Warwick’s department of physics, said that the phenomenon was caused by “the interaction of particles coming from the Sun, the solar wind, with the Earth’s atmosphere – channelled to the polar regions by the Earth’s magnetic field”.

The rare aurora-like phenomenon STEVE, named in 2016 by scientists in Canada, was also seen over Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland - Owen Humphreys/PA

He added: “It’s actually a bit like iron filings and the field of a bar magnet.

“The solar wind contains more particles when there are sunspots, as these are regions on the Sun’s surface where the magnetic field is interacting with the plasma in the Sun, and the particles can be released.

The aurora borealis was seen as far south as Malthouse Broad in Norfolk - Simon Finlay

“Once the particles are channelled into the Earth’s atmosphere they interact with molecules and have distinctive colours (e.g. oxygen molecules produce green light, nitrogen red light etc) and patterns such as light emissions that look like curtains or spotlights.

“These shapes change quickly over timescales of minutes/seconds.”

