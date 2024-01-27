Pictured: Smoke engulfs Liverpool city centre with building in danger of collapse

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes after a major incident was declared following a huge fire in Liverpool city centre.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in a four-storey warehouse on an industrial estate shortly after 2pm on Saturday afternoon.

With the buidling showing signs of collapse according to Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service nearby homes and other buildings were evacuated.

Smoke could be seen billowing up into the sky from across the city and as far away as the Wirral, nearly eight miles away.

Smoke could be seen over Goodison Park as Everton prepared to play Luton Town in the FA Cup

A cordon was put in place around the building and the wider area, with nearby roads closed.

At 4pm, the fire was declared to be a major incident but there were no reports of casualties.

Fire chiefs urged locals to avoid the area and nearby residents and businesses were advised to close windows and doors against the smoke.

Firefighters were called to Fox Street in Liverpool to find a four-storey building well alight

Smoke seen from across the River Mersey in Birkenhead

A statement on Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service’s website added: “Fire crews have been called to a large fire on Fox Street, Liverpool City Centre, L3.

“12 fire engines and two aerial appliances are in attendance. Crews were alerted at 2.18pm and on scene at 2.23pm.

“Crews arrived to find a four-storey building 100 metres x 50 metres well alight.

“The incident has been divided into sectors, with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fighting the fire with main branch hoses.

“The building is showing signs of collapse and fire crews are evacuating buildings. The incident is ongoing. Please avoid the area. Residents and businesses nearby should close windows and doors.

“If you have an existing health condition, keep medicines nearby and if any ill effects occur dial NHS 111 for advice.”