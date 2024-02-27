Pictures: 2024 Wekiva Paint Out

TechCrunch

After three and a half years, Amazon's page for the camera now says, "We don't know when or if this item will be back in stock." Which, given that Amazon bought Ring back in 2018, is a pretty solid indicator that the bell has tolled for this little gadget. At its core, the Ring Car Cam promised more than mere surveillance; it aimed to be an always-connected sentinel on wheels — an extension of the home security ecosystem into the automotive space.