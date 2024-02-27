Pictures: 2024 Wekiva Paint Out
Scenes from the first day of the 2024 Wekiva Paint Out at Wekiva Island in Longwood, Monday, February 26. Dozens of artists from across Florida and the U.S. were invited to participate in the annual, week-long festival of outdoor “plein air” painting, creating scenes of nature from the surrounding environments of the Wekiva River, Wekiwa Springs State Park and Wekiva Island. Proceeds from the sale of paintings created in the fundraiser benefit the Wekiva Wilderness Trust and Keep Seminole Beautiful. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)