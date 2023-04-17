In pictures: Animals treated as West Midland Safari Park marks 50 years

West Midland Safari Park was opened by Hollywood film star Sophia Loren in 1973

Archive photographs have been released by West Midland Safari Park as the site marks 50 years since it opened.

The park at Bewdley, Worcestershire, was opened on 17 April 1973 by Hollywood star Sophia Loren.

Since then, more than 30 million people have visited the site which is home to more than 1,000 animals.

Birthday-themed snacks were given to the animals to mark the occasion.

They included a "cake" covered in carrots for the park's Indian rhinos.

Many of the current animals were born at the site, head of wildlife Angela Potter said.

"It is great to be able to raise awareness of the plight of the animals in the wild and make a difference by educating our visitors," she said.

Highlights from the park's history include the escape of 130 baboons in 1974 who spent the night roaming around Bewdley before they were all eventually rounded up.

When Windsor Safari Park closed in 1993, 150 animals were relocated to Worcestershire, while the park had to close in 2001 during the foot and mouth outbreak.

When it first opened, there were 447 animals, with 14 fish tanks and a turkey, managing director Chris Kelly said.

"Thankfully, 50 years on, our current residents are a lot more exciting and we are proud that we house over 120 species, with more than 1,000 individual animals," he added.

