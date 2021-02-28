In pictures: A bloody day in Myanmar's protests

Protesters run after police fired tear gas to disperse them during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon
At least 18 people were killed on Sunday and 30 injured, the UN says

Myanmar security forces have intensified their crackdown on anti-coup protests in the country.

The UN human rights office said Sunday was the deadliest day of the rallies so far, with at least 18 people killed across the country.

Images from various cities show protesters running from police, who fired tear gas and live ammunition.

The military took power on 1 February, alleging electoral fraud and detaining elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Her party won last year's elections in a landslide. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets since the coup calling for military rule to end.

Protesters hold posters with the image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Naypyidaw
Crowds in the capital Naypyidaw demanded Aung San Suu Kyi's release
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon
In other cities, protesters clashed with riot police officers. This image was taken during a rally in Yangon where activists and medical workers say at least four people were killed
Security forces intervene in protesters as they gather to protest against the military coup in Yangon
Police in Yangon fired bullets, stun grenades and tear gas
Myanmar soldiers walk along a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon
Soldiers there were called in as reinforcements
People gather to protest against the military coup in Yangon
Protesters created barricades to slow down security forces
Demonstrators gesture at riot police behind makeshift barricades during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay
Similar methods were used by demonstrators in Mandalay. One person was killed in protests there, the BBC has been told

