Three trains are believed to have been involved in the collision in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday evening

More than 230 people have been killed and 900 injured in a train crash in the eastern Odisha state of India.

The death toll is expected to rise in what is being described as the country's worst train accident this century. Three trains are believed to have been involved in the collision.

The damaged carriages at the accident site near Balasore, about 200km (125 miles) from the state capital, Bhubaneswar

A damaged carriage is seen among wreckage at the accident site

Rescue workers are digging through debris and using electric cutters to slice through the metal exterior of train compartments to reach those trapped inside

Apart from the police and the national disaster response force, more than 100 doctors and 200 ambulances have been deployed to the site